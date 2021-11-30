CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

CARG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,681 shares of company stock worth $21,214,946 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of CarGurus worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

