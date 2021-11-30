CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce $7.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.07 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $30.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $31.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $33.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

KMX traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.17. 42,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,184. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

