Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Update

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 180.4% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CTAQ stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,174. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $242,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $411,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

