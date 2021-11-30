Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

