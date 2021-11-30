Cartesi (CTSI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $74.48 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $493.41 million and approximately $74.48 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00093985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,625.09 or 0.08036553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.21 or 1.00192152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021830 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,581,231 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

