Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $578.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.81. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

