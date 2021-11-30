Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,338 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $211.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.28 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

