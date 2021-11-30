Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in November

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

CPCAY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

