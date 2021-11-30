Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the October 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

