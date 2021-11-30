Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.10. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 77,864 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.