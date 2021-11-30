Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.10. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 77,864 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

