Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

CNTG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 50,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -2.11. Centogene has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centogene by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

