Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Cap of $12.24 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.21 or 0.00045719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $12.24 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink Coin Profile

LINK is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

