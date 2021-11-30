Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 44,123 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,123 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Selecta Biosciences worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 448,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after buying an additional 90,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 290,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 223,505 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.