Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Spok worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Spok by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Spok by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spok by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Spok by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spok during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

SPOK opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.31%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.