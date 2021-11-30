Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,675 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

