Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Selecta Biosciences worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 31.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SELB. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.96. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

