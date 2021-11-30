Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $848,000 Stock Position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 732.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,510 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of AgEagle Aerial Systems worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth $513,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 446,067 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth $301,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 4.47.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

