Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $939,000 Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,138 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of CNB Financial worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

CNB Financial stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.