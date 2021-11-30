Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of comScore worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of comScore by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 5.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SCOR stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.13.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

