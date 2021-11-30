Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,187 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,187 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.5% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 856,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 155,614 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFE stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

