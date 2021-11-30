Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 42,841 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,841 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Spok worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Spok by 174.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,442,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 915,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Spok in the second quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Spok by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $187.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.31%.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

