Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $196.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.88.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,030. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.18 and a 200-day moving average of $169.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

