Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Down 65.5% in November

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the October 31st total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.7 days.

CWSRF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. 1,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

CWSRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.