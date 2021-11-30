Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is First Bank & Trust’s 10th Largest Position

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 383,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Chevron stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $221.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

