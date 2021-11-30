Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.75 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
NYSE CHS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 244,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.29.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 199.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
