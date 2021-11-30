Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE CHS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 244,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 199.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

