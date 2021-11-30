Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $128.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.44. 912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $98.90 and a 1-year high of $153.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

