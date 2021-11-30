Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHP.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

CHP.UN traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.24. 122,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.71. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.53 and a 1 year high of C$15.40.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.