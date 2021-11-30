Chrysalis Investments’ (CHRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

LON CHRY opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Monday. Chrysalis Investments has a one year low of GBX 159 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 279.43 ($3.65). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 248.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.31.

In other Chrysalis Investments news, insider Tim Cruttenden bought 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £8,994.15 ($11,750.91).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

