CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

