Cipher (CPR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,463.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $115,065.93 and approximately $2,463.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.95 or 0.00355484 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014370 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001299 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.98 or 0.01194553 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

