Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 15,156 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Calavo Growers worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $731.19 million, a PE ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.