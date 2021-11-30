Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 300.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86.

