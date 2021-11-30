Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,236,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $200.59 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.