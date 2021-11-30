City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,649,724 shares of company stock valued at $146,737,058. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.