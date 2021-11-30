City Holding Co. Cuts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526,006 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after acquiring an additional 418,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

