City Holding Co. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 374.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after acquiring an additional 878,054 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,186,000 after acquiring an additional 431,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,548,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

