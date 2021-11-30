City Holding Co. Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

City Holding Co. cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 161.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after acquiring an additional 891,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.