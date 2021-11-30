City Holding Co. Takes $39,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.41.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.80 and a 52-week high of $486.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.22. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.