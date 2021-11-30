City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Down 63.5% in November

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the October 31st total of 519,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 115,018 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in City Office REIT by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 112,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. 457,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,588. The company has a market cap of $726.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

