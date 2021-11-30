Civilization (CIV) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Civilization has a market cap of $58.20 million and approximately $83,690.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.88 or 0.00235322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00088767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.