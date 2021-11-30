CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.
About CK Hutchison
