CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

