Clarius Group LLC Acquires 109 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock opened at $672.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.27, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

