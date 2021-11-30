Clarius Group LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,910.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,854.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,684.97. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

