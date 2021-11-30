Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $326.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.12 and a 200-day moving average of $294.13. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

