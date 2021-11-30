Clarius Group LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after purchasing an additional 707,231 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $30,195,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $323.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.18 and its 200 day moving average is $359.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

