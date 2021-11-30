Clarius Group LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $2,625,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.06 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

