Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

