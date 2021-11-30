Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 280 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

