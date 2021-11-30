Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,288.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 23,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average of $183.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $130.55 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.01.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

