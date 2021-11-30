Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $251.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.29 and a 200 day moving average of $268.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.44 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

